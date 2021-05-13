Carson Joseph Labrado — a Ph.D. student in the University of Kentucky’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering — is the 2021 recipient of the College of Engineering’s Outstanding Ph.D. Student Award.
Labrado has made several outstanding contributions to research concerning cybersecurity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart vehicles, according to a news release from the department. Specifically, he has proposed and proven creative approaches to improve the security of these devices without adding additional hardware.
The quality of this work is evidenced by Labrado’s nine journal publications (seven as first author), five conference publications, two conference hardware demonstrations and a recent U.S. patent application. He is advised by Associate Professor Himanshu Thapliyal.
Labrado is a 2009 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and the son of Dianne Hurley Labrado and the late LTC. (Ret.) Jose Labrado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.