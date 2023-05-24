The Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD) will hold its 54th Annual Dinner Meeting on Monday, June 12 at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The annual, sponsored by Planters Bank of Hopkinsville, will give local officials, legislators, business and civic leaders, and others from throughout the Pennyrile Region the opportunity to celebrate the year’s activities and accomplishments.
The event will feature guest speaker will be Lisa Marie Platske, an award-winning leadership expert in human behavior who has received accolades from the White House, the United States Small Business Administration, and The International Alliance for Women. She has been recognized as one of the top 100 women making a difference in the world.
A member of the Forbes Coaches Council and a regular contributor to Forbes.com, she has trained or coached over 100,000 leaders around the globe to make a bigger positive impact on the planet since 2005. She lives on Summit Hills Farm in the Bluegrass Region in KY where she runs her online business without internet access.
PADD will also present the “John C. Mahre Regionalism Award” which honors individuals, groups of individuals, or entities who have who have shown a passion for regionalism and cooperation. Board members and staff will also be presented with yearly service awards.
PADD is one of fifteen Area Development Districts in Kentucky and is the primary regional planning and development agency for the nine-county area of: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. The 39-member Board of Directors is currently chaired by Crissy Carter, Citizen Representative of Livingston County.
