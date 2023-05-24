The Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD) will hold its 54th Annual Dinner Meeting on Monday, June 12 at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The annual, sponsored by Planters Bank of Hopkinsville, will give local officials, legislators, business and civic leaders, and others from throughout the Pennyrile Region the opportunity to celebrate the year’s activities and accomplishments.