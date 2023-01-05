During Tuesday’s Madisonville’s City Council meeting, the ongoing water issue was addressed and discussed in great length. Officials gave updates as well as information for all those who have been affected.
The city of Madisonville’s water system took a major hit during the severe cold spell the weekend of Christmas. Between customers leaving water dripping to prevent burst pipes, to customers who actually did have pipes burst — some going unnoticed all weekend due to the holiday — levels in the city’s water storage tanks were bad enough to force the city to issue water restrictions last week. This included banning the use of water for car washes and pressure washing.
According to Madisonville Wastewater Treatment Superintendent, Alan Todd, things are looking up and are getting better as the week goes on.
“We had low levels in the tanks, the one tank was zero, which has never been heard of,” Todd said. “It took quite a bit of water out of one of those tanks, but the good news is that in a week we have made quite a few gains.”
Todd shared that their crews have been out driving around making sure no water is still leaking or running from residential homes and commercial businesses. There were 212 documented incidents of leaks, but there were plenty more that were not documented. Those were ones that were just taken care of once noticed. Over the past week, the water has been rerouted to different valves and pipes in order to fill the tanks back up, and the pressure zone is full again.
A lot of the water that was lost was strictly customers, nothing on the maintenance grounds had any leaks, as the system there was running ‘tight’.
Todd spoke to some rumors that people have heard that the maintenance plant is too small, however, that is not the case. He said the issue here is that the membranes are not working as efficiently as they should be. When the weather is so cold, the water can’t flow like it should, and the membranes can’t function at 100%. There is also one membrane that is not performing well, which contributes to this issue. New membranes have been ordered but may take until this fall to arrive, due to supply and demand.
With the warmer temps that are expected later this week, it should help the water levels to continue to rise and pressure to build back up.
Also discussed was the closing of all car washes late last week. This was state imposed, not city imposed.
“We talk to the state every day now and tell them where the water levels are at,” Todd said. “Once it’s at a good number we will be notified when the car washes can be opened up again. We don’t want to open up and then have to close again.”
On Wednesday afternoon, at least one enterprising entrepreneur had set up a mobile car wash using a mobile water storage tank on South Main Street near Legate’s Furniture.
More information to be given as it is released.
