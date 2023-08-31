9/11 Heroes Run Road Closures

These roads will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Some roads near the opening ceremony location will be closed earlier in the afternoon. North Main at Hospital Drive West North at Arnold West Noel at Wells North Main at Federal North Main at East Center South Main at Bishop Alley South Main at Sugg South Main at McCoy South Kentucky at East Lake St. Cardwell at South Scott Cardwell at South Franklin Union at Court Arch at North Scott North Scott at Branch North Scott at Couch North Scott at E Noel North Scott at Waddill East North at Waddill

The Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run 5K and Patrick Rudd Memorial Mile will be hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Local Race Director Kelly Forbes said seeing the support for this event in Madisonville is truly unbelievable.