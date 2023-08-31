The Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run 5K and Patrick Rudd Memorial Mile will be hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Local Race Director Kelly Forbes said seeing the support for this event in Madisonville is truly unbelievable.
“Over 1,000 people show up on a September Saturday night to show their appreciation for our local first responders and to honor the service and sacrifice of those lost on 9/11 and in the wars since,” she said. “If you haven’t experienced it for yourself, you’re really missing out.”
This year’s race will take place in Downtown Madisonville, with the opening ceremony held at 7:30 p.m. at the Madisonville Fire Department Station One.
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K was inspired by Marine First Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007. Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York City, known for losing almost all of their men on 9/11, and returned home with a passion for why he was fighting in Iraq.
Ryan Manion, president of the Travis Manion Foundation, said the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks provides an opportunity to gather, reflect, and remember.
“We reflect on the civilians and first responders we lost that day and all those lost in the wars since, including my brother,” he said.
Ryan added that through the foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run, communities gather together not just to run a 5K to honor the fallen but to continue the legacies of character, leadership, and service they left behind.
“We run to remember so future generations don’t forget; this is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about,” he said.
In its sixteenth year nationwide, the 9/11 Heroes run national race series will be held in more than 90 communities around the United States and the world.
Last year, more than 60,000 people participated in the 9/11 Heroes Run races around the world. Locally, over 700 people participated in the Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run in 2022, representing six states.
A portion of the proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. The other portion of the proceeds will remain in Madisonville through the Patrick Rudd Project to help provide mini-grants to Hopkins County first responder agencies and departments.
Since the race began in Madisonville in 2013, over $145,000 has been raised for the Travis Manion Foundation and the Patrick Rudd Project.
The race is in conjunction with the City of Madisonville’s Summer Concert Series. The concert series will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the First United Bank Plaza offering live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.
