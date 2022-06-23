The Dawson Springs Community Center is preparing for the 74th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ on July 22 and 23.
Darla Adams, one of the BBQ organizers, said this year it is not just a homecoming event or fundraiser, it is a way to show everyone that Dawson is still going strong after the December tornado.
“We are expecting lots of people to come home who have not been home since the tornado,” she said.
The BBQ was started 74 years ago as a fundraiser to help build a community center and continues to cover the operating costs of the facility.
“It pays for taxes, utilities, and insurance. It pays for everything you would for your home,” said Adams.
Over the last few decades, the fundraiser has turned into a homecoming event for Dawson where churches will set up and class reunions will take place.
This year the community center expects it to be bigger. She said a lot of people have invited volunteers who helped after the tornado to come back for the BBQ.
“It showcases Dawson Springs at its best,” said Adams.
The weekend of events starts on July 22, when the community center will start serving food around 11 a.m. They will be serving BBQ sandwiches and plate lunches consisting of BBQ, baked beans, potato salad, and a drink.
They do have drive-thru options for those who may not feel comfortable being around a lot of people.
Adams said food will be served until around 6 to 6:30 p.m. The downtown events begin at 6 p.m., so they try to wrap up the food so everyone can participate downtown.
There will be bouncy houses set up for the kids, and community organizations and teams from the Dawson Springs Independent School system will have booths set up with different activities for families to do.
“It can be a fundraising event for them as well. They just have to pay a $30 booth fee, and then they get to keep all the money they make,” said Adams.
A few of the games she knows about are a ring toss game, and the Dawson Spring Golf Team will have Putt-Putt Golf set up.
There will be live entertainment on Friday night with Instant Zeal performing. Adams said they have performed at the BBQ in the past.
The community center will have a raffle going on throughout the day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Prizes can be anything from T-shirts to cash prizes.
Adams said tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at the Beauty Shop on the Square or from any of the BBQ committee members.
“You can buy them up until the drawing on the 22,” she said.
The festivities continue into Saturday with a Golf Tournament at the Pennyrile State Resort Park beginning at 8 a.m.
There will also be the BBQ 5K Run put on by the Dawson Springs Cross Country Team. The race starts at 7:30 a.m., and the cost of registration before July 3 is $25.
“We try to pack as much entertainment into that weekend as we can,” said Adams.
The community center is still looking for people, or businesses, to donate items for the raffle. They are also looking for volunteers to help out during the event.
For more information on the 5K, visit the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K on Facebook.
For more information on how to register for the Golf Tournament, donate, or volunteer, contact Darla Adams at 270-841-7299 or Kathy Nichols at 270-836-3959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.