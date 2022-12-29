For the third year, the Earlington Civic Club held their Christmas House Decoration competition and this past week, the winners were given their cash prizes.
“Nearly 20 homes were in the running,” Earlington City Clerk, Martha Hamby said. “There are six judges from the club and they go around at night to see the homes and then they vote on the top three.”
According to Hamby, there are no set entries, and anyone who wants to participate can.
“The money comes from the Club, from the monthly dues that are paid,”
Hamby said. “The Civic Club also sells goods like pecans and such to raise money to be able to help the community when in need. They help a lot of people in town. If someone needed, and they had extra funds, whoever needs money to help with utilities, they do that.”
This year’s winners were,
1st — Jody Wells located at 109 Oakwood, which was $50 cash
2nd — Amanda Hernandes at 403 Westside, which was $35 cash
3rd — Daniel Boyd 201 at South Sebree, which was $25 cash
The city looks forward to more events and competitions to get the community involved.
“The new mayor is looking to do more,” said Hamby. “We are excited, he has a lot of resources and is going to bring a lot to the table.”
