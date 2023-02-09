The goal of the Family Resource Youth Service Center is to remove nonacademic barriers to learning and enhance each student’s academic success, and it is the FRYSC Coordinators at each school that parents and students can go to for help with these needs.
Randall Campbell, the Youth Service Center coordinator for Madisonville North Hopkins High School, said all the FRYSC coordinators help students with basic needs like providing pencils, paper, socks, clothes, and food. Each coordinator at the different school levels also has other areas they try to help students.
“On the high school end, I am helping them successfully transition into adulthood, getting jobs, transitioning into life skills,” he said.
Browning Springs Middle School YSC Coordinator Zach Evans said his focus, along with the basics, is to help students explore their career options, helping them identify who they are as individuals coming out of an elementary setting.
“Learning those skills to be academically successful, organization, going from three teachers to eight teachers, navigating social life of merging elementary schools into one middle school,” he said.
Cindy Fletcher, the Family Resource coordinator at West Broadway Elementary, said she works to break down barriers for students.
“Part of elementary is I work a lot with families, so a mother will come to me and say my child needs this,” she said. “I help their child with whatever I can to succeed.”
Dawson Springs FRYSC Coordinator Shannon Garrett said she works with all students from elementary to high school.
“FRYSC can help teach all types of skills, help kids connect to future careers, and figure out college,” she said. “The welfare section is just a small part.”
Campbell said while FRYSC Coordinators work for the school system, they don’t get snow days or summer vacation.
“We work when there are snow days because we are checking on our families and students,” he said. “It doesn’t stop for us.”
Evans said there are some nights he is at a middle schooler’s home showing that student how to use the microwave and Crockpot so the family can eat.
Fletcher said she has gone to a student’s home to help the parent out when their child had head lice.
“My role is not limited, and no job is too small,” she said.
Many of the programs that students and families participate in are coordinated with the FRYSC. They partner to give students Happy Feet, a backpack food program, Big Smiles Dental program, and other programs to help meet the student’s and families needs.
Campbell said they also offer school-specific programs to help students based on their grade and age level needs. For instance, North has an Adulting Program coming up.
“We are teaching students how to change tires, how to balance a checkbook, how to handle insurance, how to wash clothes, how to tie a tie,” he said.
He also helps students fill out college applications and resumes, working with the guidance counselors to help facilitate as much as they can.
Evans said in middle school they have a program called Amazing Shake to teach students soft skills like how to make good eye contact, how to start a conversation, the importance of a proper handshake, and panel interviews.
“Preparing students for what they are going to see once they are outside of our walls,” he said.
He also works with the school guidance counselors and instructional leaders to offer programs that help teach students things they may not learn through traditional school, like homework help, learning how to be organized, and how to deal with stressors.
Fletcher said at West Broadway, the fifth graders have a workforce program, so they take care of specific jobs around the building. They even get paid through debit cards, so they can learn a little about money.
“We also have a cooking club,” she said. “It teaches kids how to measure and how to make macaroni and cheese. Life skills are really important and start at the elementary level.”
Garret said in Dawson they are working on putting together MCC Family Night, so students and parents can understand what programs are available at the local college. She said they are also trying to implement cooking classes through the Hopkins County Extension office.
“We are trying to equip them with skills so they can do something besides prepackaged food,” said Garrett.
The coordinators said the theme for FRYSC is “Whatever it Takes,” and they try to help the students grow in whatever form it takes, no matter the time of day.
Despite the long hours and day-to-day changes, Campbell said he has the best job in the school system.
“I get to see them be the first member of their family to walk across the stage and graduate,” he said.
Evans said his favorite part of the job is watching a child come out of their shell and find out who they are.
“Watching them grow into this totally different individual,” he said. “I am a small piece of the puzzle that helps them have a successful life.”
Fletcher said her favorite part is that what is small to us may be huge to a child, like getting a brand new pair of shoes.
“Knowing they wouldn’t have that if it weren’t for the resources we provide,” she said.
The coordinators said their job is to be a safe place that bridges between home and school. They help students and families in whatever way they need help.
“We provide a safe place for them to come and discretely get what they need and feel like they still have their dignity,” said Evans.
For more information on what FRYSC Coordinators do and the programs offered, visit https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/ and click FRYSC under the Programs tab.
