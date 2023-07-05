Stevenson062123b.jpg

Rep. Pamela Stevenson at the June 21 Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection.

 Photo provided by Kentucky Legislative Research Commission-Public Information Office-Hargis

The legislature’s Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection spent over two hours hearing from organizations advocating for resources to prevent veteran suicide at its June 21 meeting.

“We owe these men and women a tremendous debt of gratitude and it is paramount that legislators work to protect and care for Kentucky’s military service members and retirees,” Rep. Walker Thomas, co-chair of the committee, said in a news release.