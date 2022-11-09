In an effort to conduct its major annual fundraiser during a pandemic, the Dawson Springs Rotary Club hosted a calendar fundraiser in lieu of its auction in Nov. 2020.
The calendar fundraiser was such a success that the local installation received the “Best New Fundraising Project” award from Rotary International for Division II, for clubs consisting of 21-40 members, for the 2020-21 campaign.
Due to that popularity, the club has once again chosen to conduct its calendar fundraiser in lieu of the traditional auction. By purchasing a $20 raffle ticket, the ticket holder has 30 chances of winning from an assortment of prizes--a chance for each day in November. Each day’s prize has a minimum value of $50.
The prizes were all donated by members or friends of the Rotary, as well as local businesses. The most sought-after prize is $500 cash--donated by Planters Bank--which is the prize listed to be awarded for Nov. 30. Prize drawings will be held each Saturday in Nov. at noon and will be broadcasted live on the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s Facebook page. The first drawing was held on Saturday.
Three years ago, the calendar fundraiser was the brainchild of Rotarian Lindsey Morgan. “We have awarded the approximate $650 in prizes for week one,” she said of the current fundraiser. “We still have over $4600 in prizes--including $2000-plus in cash--to draw.”
“The Dawson Springs Rotary Club Calendar Raffle is our sole largest fundraiser we do annually,” added the club’s president, Tabatha Adams. “The funds we raise are used for numerous community service projects, such as supporting our school staff personnel of the month with an award, new playground equipment, and also awarding several scholarships every May to deserving seniors.”
The local club has been busy completing a multitude of community service projects since December’s EF-4 tornado. “The past few years our club normally completes two to three service projects in a calendar year,” Adams explained. “This year we have been blessed with funding and have completed 14 projects so far.”
Tickets are still available for purchase, with the next drawing scheduled for Saturday for the prizes listed for Nov. 6-12. “It’s simple math really--the more tickets we sell, the more money we raise, the more community service projects we can accomplish in Dawson Springs,” she concluded. “Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased during normal business hours from Planters Bank, Apex Cleaning or Beauty Shop On The Square.”
Speaking of calendars, mark yours for Sat. Nov. 19. On that day, not only will there be a prize drawing at the community center at noon, the Dawson Springs Rotary Club will also be unveiling the tornado memorial monument, which has been designed by club members over the past 11 months, at the city park at 1 p.m.
