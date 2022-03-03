Although the facility has been open and accepting patients since Feb. 21, yesterday marked the official grand opening of the new Baptist Health Deaconess site in Dawson Springs, located at 225 Industrial Park Road.
The Dec. 10 tornado that ripped through Dawson Springs and the surrounding areas left the communities in complete devastation. According to Baptist Health President Robert Ramey, the communities are still dealing with a lot of devastation even three months after the storms.
“The previous building was unusable,” Baptist Health President, Robert Ramey said. “There was no fixing it, we truly had to bring in a new facility. This came in several different pieces, it was put together on site, and now we have a fully operational clinic.”
A big thank you goes out to the construction teams and the contractors who were working everyday to get this facility up and running as quickly as possible. Ramey also shared that despite the personal tragedies that many of the healthcare workers faced, and are still dealing with, they were here everyday to serve their community. The team has been amazing as they worked through this past winter in the mobile medical tent to provide exceptional care to the community and volunteers who needed it.
“We know the rebuilding, and we can’t even call it that yet, because we are still dealing with the destruction, is going to be a long time. But, this is one little piece of hope to provide high quality healthcare when people need it,” Ramey said.
“It came together so fast,” Cheryl McKnight, Baptist Health Practice Manager I said. “It came in six different units and it was assembled in a little over two months. It’s unheard of to get something up and going that quickly. But, we are glad to get out of that mobile center, and we really like it. We all have our own space.”
This Baptist Health location sees more than 2,500 patients and it was critical to be able to get a new site up and running quickly so that residents and community members did not have to drive far for care.
“We are dedicated to making sure the community gets high quality care,” Alan White, MD for Baptist Health Deaconess in Dawson Springs said. “We want to make sure the local jobs stay local. We are happy and proud to have this new location up and running for the community.”
