The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Amanda J. Hibbs, was charged, January 19, for failure to appear in court.
• Corliss Edward Eastwood, was charged, January 18, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
• Douglas L. Priest, was charged, January 18, for public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.
• Brandon Michael Miller, was charged, January 18, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Sue L. Arnold, was charged, January 18, for failure to appear in court.
• Joe T. Gipson, was charged, January 19, for drug paraphernalia and buying/possession of drugs.
