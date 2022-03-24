The new Pizza Hut at 315 S. Main St., in Madisonville, opened Tuesday, March 8, and it has been well received from the community, according to Pizza Hut staff member.
The new location features a drive-thru pickup window in addition to walk-in service, ordering online and delivery. Dine-in and buffet, which have been popular features of the Madisonville Pizza Hut for years is no longer offered.
Open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to midnight, Sunday — Thursday, and 10:30 a.m.- 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with carryout hours that may vary.
Pizza Hut is currently hiring for team members, delivery drivers, management and more.
For additional information on the new location offerings or news, call 270-825-3636.
