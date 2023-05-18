Madisonville Community College and Murray State University awarded three Dawson Springs Independent School teachers the Excellence in Teaching award.
The Regional Education Partnership was hosted by both MCC and MSU at MCC on May 9 to honor outstanding educators in the region.
The Regional Education Partnership Excellence in Teaching Award was created by public school partners from Caldwell, Crittenden, Dawson Springs, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster County districts, along with Madisonville Community College and Murray State University to acknowledge the importance of teachers and the teaching profession.
The ceremony awarded three educators at each level from each school district in the region. Dawson Springs’ award winners were Laura Lucas from Dawson Springs Elementary School, Melissa Larimore from Dawson Springs Middle School, and Emilee Seeger from Dawson Springs High School.
They were recognized for their dedication and outstanding contributions to their respective schools and the education system as a whole.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said their commitment to teaching and the impact they have on their students is inspiring.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these educators,” she said.
The winners’ commitment to excellence in teaching serves as a reminder of the valuable work that educators do every day.
