Open enrollment in Kentucky’s health insurance marketplace began this week but residents will only have a short time in which to make their plan selections through Kynect.
In order for coverage to start on January 1, 2022, they will have to enroll by Dec. 15. Anyone who misses that deadline can enroll from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 but will not be able to start coverage until Feb. 1, 2022.
“Kentucky families can go online and shop and save on quality health care coverage,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a media release Monday.
In addition to Anthem, which has been a cornerstone of statewide coverage since the Affordable Care Act went into place, this year Kentucky residents will also have the choice to consider a number of county specific health insurance providers as well. Those living in Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Webster County will have access to CareSource and WellCare coverage.
Kentucky residents can sign up online at kynect.ky.gov.
For area residents who are uncomfortable purchasing their insurance through a website, or just prefer working with an actual person, there are a number of avenues available.
Health First Community Health Clinics has a qualified Kynector available to assist customers through the process.
“A lot of people don’t want to mess with the website, so all they have to do is give me a call,” said Kristin Wasielewski. “Because of COVID-19, this year this have made it so that we can actually process applications over the phone.”
Interested parties can contact her directly at 270-215-5017, through the Health First main number at 1-800-667-7017 or if they are an existing patient, they can get questions answered at their local clinic.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the health care coverage they need,” Wasielewski said.
Cole and Durham Insurance in Madisonville will also be available to assist customers with Kynect. Bryan Buchanan will serve as the agency’s official contact and can be reached at 270-821-5527.
Kynect was officially launched in 2013 by then Governor Steve Beshear under the Affordable Care Act. The program was closed in 2017 by Governor Matt Bevin, who said the site was too expensive to maintain and was redundant. Since that time customers have had to purchase their coverage through the federal website.
According to a release from the Governor’s office, the switch back to a state-based marketplace is expected to save Kentuckians at least $15 million a year. Kentuckians who buy commercial health plans through the federal site pay a surcharge on premiums, which will not continue with the state-based marketplace. Savings will be passed on to people who buy health coverage through the marketplace. Restoring the portal and other kynect services will help people get access with more local support throughout the application process, including the ability to determine eligibility for Medicaid or help offsetting their out-of-pocket premium costs.
The state-based marketplace relaunch, recently approved by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, will allow Kentuckians to access and compare state-managed health care options, apply for coverage and complete their enrollment all on one platform. The relaunched portal also will help connect Kentuckians with other benefits and resources, including food, utilities assistance, transportation, job training and veterans’ benefits.
