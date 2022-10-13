The Pennyrile Soapbox Derby Association, (PSBDA) will host its annual Pumpkin Roll Rally Race this weekend at the Baldwin Drive Industrial Park off of Nebo Road in Madisonville, which will be the last race at this location.
Open to any soapbox derby racer, the PSBDA President, Brien Terry, is hopeful to have at least 30 or so families, which is the usual turnout amount.
“As of now, we are expecting some of our local racers plus others from around the state and Illinois,” said Terry. “The race weekend will consist of (3) divisions — Stock, Super-Stock, and Masters. Each division will run a double elimination and single elimination race each day starting around 9:00 a.m.”
After eight years, this will be the last soap box derby racing event at the Baldwin Drive location.
The track opened in May of 2014, and since then two world champions emerged, Lukas Ramey (2015 Rally Stock) and Landen Watson (2018 Rally Super Stock) plus many racers falling into the Top nine spots in the world from Madisonville, Owensboro, and Bowling Green.
“We have had tremendous success developing racers here locally and those who compete in the rally division”, Terry said. “Kentucky racers have made a name for themselves on the world level.”
The City of Madisonville is relocating the track to the Madisonville City Park to allow for an expansion in the industrial area and the Nebo Road project. In April 2023, the race will make its first appearance at the new location.
“We are very excited to make the move,” said Terry. “It will be an excellent location providing ample lighting, parking, visibility, and many other amenities. We hope to be a great addition to the City Park activities and events.”
The racers will be competing for points to qualify to compete in the World Championships in Akron, OH, this coming summer. Akron requires an accumulation of 600 points by each racer to be considered to receive an invitation to compete at the World Championships.
A S.T.E.M. Sport, the Soap Box Derby teaches children about weight distribution and how aerodynamics plays a role in the speed of their car. Children ages seven — 18 are encouraged to get involved with S.T.E.M. Projects.
According to a press release from the Pennyrile Soapbox Derby Association, in October 2021, the Kentucky Educational Television filmed the Pumpkin Roll Rally Race and it aired on KET in April 2022. The segment has also been uploaded to YouTube.
For more information about the upcoming race this weekend, please contact Brien Terry, President of Pennyrile Soap Box Derby Association, Inc., at 270-832-4492.
