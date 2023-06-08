Since its construction, the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville has become a central part of the community, hosting everything from weddings and religious services to concerts and class reunions. Its also Hopkins County’s central voting location on election day, and the official home of the Hopkins County fair.

In the 14 years since it opened to the public, the Ballard Center has operated under the the watchful eye of one woman, executive director Dana Brown. That has now come to an end after she officially stepped down on May 28.