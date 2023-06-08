Since its construction, the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville has become a central part of the community, hosting everything from weddings and religious services to concerts and class reunions. Its also Hopkins County’s central voting location on election day, and the official home of the Hopkins County fair.
In the 14 years since it opened to the public, the Ballard Center has operated under the the watchful eye of one woman, executive director Dana Brown. That has now come to an end after she officially stepped down on May 28.
Brown was hired shortly after construction on the Ballard Center was completed, making her the only executive director the facility has ever known.
“I remember coming here, and all it was just carpet and walls,” she said. “I just appreciated the trust from the Hopkins County Fair Board, and we just figured it out together.”
In the past 14 years, Brown said she has seen everything happen at the center, from weddings to political events.
“For 14 years, I have literally had the opportunity to be front row and center to see everybody’s highs and lows,” she said.
The center has hosted weddings, funerals, and political events, and it has survived a pandemic.
“Fourteen years of life have happened here at the Ballard Center, and I have had the honor to witness it,” she said. “It has been fascinating.”
Brown said she is retiring to spend more time with her family. She has two twin boys who will be seniors at Madisonville North Hopkins High School next year.
“I’m excited to be FAA mom or band mom. I don’t know exactly what that is going to look like,” she said.
Tom Gulley, the Hopkins County Fair Board President, said watching the center grow over the years was amazing to watch.
“Dana has done an excellent job building it,” he said. “It has been a good 14 years. We will miss her, but we wish her well.”
Sherri Buchanan has been chosen to become the new executive director for the Ballard Center. Her first day was June 1.
Gulley said the fair board plans to keep the center moving forward.
“We are glad that Sherri has come on to be the director, and we look for good things to keep happening,” he said.
“I can’t think of anybody better suited with the business background she has and already having been associated with the Ballard Center,” said Brown. “I am so excited to see how Sherri is going to take it and just run with it.”
Buchanan, who owns Catering & Creations, said she has big shoes to fill following Brown as executive director.
“Fortunately, Dana and I have worked together over the last 8-10 years on different events,” she said. “Being familiar with the facility and the key people that are involved with Tom and Dana, that is hopefully going to make the transition easier.”
Buchanan still plans to operate Catering & Creations while working at the center but will let her team handle the more day-to-day aspects of the business.
“I’m very fortunate that I have a great team out there that can keep the place running, probably better when I’m not there,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.