If there is one thing Tuesday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council wasn’t short on, it was visitors.
Council member Mark McGregor presided over the regularly-scheduled meeting in Mayor Chris Smiley’s absence (due to illness).
On behalf of Trailtown Spirits, Brenda Haulk was the first visitor recognized. Haulk is co-owner of the establishment located at 316 E. Arcadia Ave. along with her daughter, Delana Gentry. Delana’s husband, Mark, serves as general manager of the locally-owned business.
“We are here today to submit our protest for the issuance of a liquor license to Empire Liquors, LLC; also known as Empire Group; also known as Kevin’s Liquor and Smokes,” said Haulk.
Trailtown Spirits’ competition, Blackhawk Liquor, closed its doors following the Dec. 10 tornado. A sign on the front of the package store at 311 E. Arcadia Ave. alerts passers-by that “Kevin’s Liquor & Smokes” is “coming soon.” According to Delana Gentry, Kevin’s Liquor and Smokes purchased the property on Feb. 11 and has applied for a liquor license.
“They also own Kevin’s Tobacco and Convenience located in Evansville, IN,” Gentry said. “We are here to specifically object to the issuance of this liquor license.”
Reasons cited by Gentry as criteria for the objections were declining population and the subsequent inability for the town’s population--which was reduced even further by the disaster on Dec.10 — to support two packages stores; total retail sales in the city for the past fiscal year; total alcohol sales within the city limits for the most recent fiscal year; and economic and commercial data.
“I do not believe anyone will argue that we have the commercial and economic capacity at this time to support another license,” said Gentry. “We feel that none of the factors set forth and required by the City in the city ordinance to grant an additional license have been met.”
“I truly hope this council will stand up for local businesses and what’s right — and not just what’s easy,” Gentry concluded before reading a statement prepared by Jeff Vincent, owner of the Tobacco Shack at 267 E. Arcadia Ave.
In the letter and in his address to the council at the end of the meeting, Vincent agreed with Gentry’s objection over the assumption that Kevin’s Smokes & More will sell paraphernalia such as the pipes and percolators the corporation sells at their established franchises in Indiana. “When you’re dealing with people that want to come in and bring this drug paraphernalia in--man, you are asking for problems,” he said.
The council was also addressed by Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Madisonville. One of her students, Noah Allen, was awarded a $2,000 grant to install a “Courtyard of Curiosity” in memory of those killed as a result of the EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10.
While Allen is a native of Madisonville, his mother, the former Holly Berry, was raised in Dawson Springs and is a 2004 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. His grandparents are Cathy and the late Joe Berry, longtime residents of Dawson Springs.
The installation of the memorial, due to the guidelines of the grant, must be finished by June 30. Since time is of the essence, Gates’ address was actually a request of city-owned space for the project.
“Noah initially applied for a $500 grant, but was actually only one of three nationwide who was awarded $2,000,” said Gates. “38 students received grants of $500 from Washington, D.C. — we are very proud.”
“I’d like to see this project completed,” said Allen.
Several locations, including Veterans’ Memorial Park, Peyton Park, and property on Industrial Park Road, were discussed. Later on the agenda, McGregor proposed that the City designate the empty lot it owns on South Main Street, adjacent to the post office, as a park to house both Allen’s Courtyard of Curiosity and the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s planned memorial for tornado victims. The Rotary Club’s memorial is in partnership with Planters Bank. McGregor’s proposal was passed unanimously.
In other news, the council:
• appointed McGregor and fellow council members Joe Allen and Kenny Mitchell, as well as Smiley, City Clerk Janet Dunbar, and City Attorney Ben Leonard to the RFP — or Request for Proposals —Committee in regards to Consulting Services for Disaster Recovery and FEMA.
• will begin accepting bids for a building to be placed at 306 South Main Street (behind the street department’s facility) for storage of materials to be used during the rebuilding phase for the City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.