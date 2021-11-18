At its monthly meeting on Tuesday night, the Dawson Springs City Council had some exciting new business to share.
“We need to have some kind of discussion for the name of the new building so we can put up the new sign,” Mayor Chris Smiley said to the Council. “Even if it’s something as simple as ‘City Annex,’ we need your ideas.”
Earlier in the year, the Council voted to acquire the former 5/3 building at 100 E. Arcadia Ave.
“The mayor’s office, clerk’s office, and City Water and Sewer have moved to the new location,” said Smiley. “The drive-thru and drop box are there, but the doors will remain locked for the time being.”
According to City Clerk Janet Dunbar, members of the Council will submit their suggestions for the name of the location now holding the city’s offices to her to be considered.
“We have Hoard (Custom Signs) coming down soon to give us a quote for the sign,” said Smiley.
Among the announcements related to the holidays, the city is accepting applications for entries in its 2021 Christmas Parade. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘A Season of Giving.’ The parade will be held downtown on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. with a rain date planned for the following week on Dec. 12.
The annual lighting ceremony will be held this Sunday evening at 5 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park. Several businesses in the square are planning open houses on Sunday in conjunction with the ceremony.
City Attorney Ben Leonard was in attendance and asked the Council to enter closed session at the conclusion of its meeting for purposes of potential litigation. The Council quickly adjourned upon its return to open session with no further announcements.
