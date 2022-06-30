The City of Dawson Springs, under the leadership of Mayor Chris Smiley, held its most recent Town Hall at the community center on Tuesday with updates on tornado recovery from several stakeholders.
Frank Williams, president of Ronald Johnson and Associates, explained the process his firm will carry out when performing land surveys on tornado-damaged properties within the Dawson Springs city limits as contracted by the City. By completing the surveys on a block-by-block basis, he hopes to make the process more efficient.
“We can get them done quicker and more cost-effective than by doing them a house here and a house there,” Williams said. “We’ve outlined a plan to do, after counting it up, roughly 185 homes in six months.”
However, that doesn’t mean that only 185 homes or landmarks were destroyed by the tornado on Dec. 10.
“There may be 250 lots or more,” said Willaims. “Some of you have more than one lot, and we’ve done four to five consolidation permits already.”
The map and schedule of land surveys will be updated monthly by Williams and his team. If your property was affected by the tornado, you can find out the approximate date of your survey by visiting City Hall. Surveying will begin in July; the firm will start with properties at the intersection of Pine Street and Oak Heights, and will proceed directly to Elaine Drive after that.
Shortly after the disaster, the City contracted with Matt Watson for consultation services, who was also present with an update on recovery efforts from his vantage point. If you have already had your tornado-damaged property surveyed, you should contact the city.
“There is a form to fill out down at City Hall,” said Watson of the process to recoup a portion of the cost of the private survey. “You’ll have to show proof that you’ve had a survey done and paid for it.”
July 29 is the deadline to apply for the reimbursement.
“If you’ve already received a survey from Frank’s agency (Ronald Johnson & Associates), we already have you on the list so you’re good-to-go on that,” Watson continued.
Watson asked for patience during the surveying process.
“No matter how many times you call Amie and Janet, they will not be able to prioritize you above someone else,” he said. “We have to go block-by-block as it is the most cost-efficient--we understand you’re in a rush to get your home built--and we really want you to, but we just can’t prioritize you over someone else.”
“We were the only city that submitted for the land surveys to get that approved,” Watson added. “We were the only one to get $1.2 million, so it’s a big win for us.”
The Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery group was represented by Mike Duncan at the Town Hall. He stated that there were 1400 cases opened by people affected by the disaster in Hopkins County.
“We are efficiently now working to address all those cases, and the City has allowed us to use--in what was the old water and sewer department--we’ve moved into that office,” he said. “We have hired a system coordinator, Melinda Grace, and she’s in there about three days a week.”
Duncan announced that his committee, which meets every two weeks, will host a “Disaster Recovery Expo” on July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
“It will be modeled after the HUD one held in Madisonville, but there will be more local people here,” he said.
Leonard Whalen, Superintendent of the Dawson Springs Independent School District, delivered an update on the status of the community’s schools.
“All systems are going to be a go for schools to start Aug. 10,” he said. “We are fully staffed, our Jr./Sr. High School is in the top 10% of schools in the state of Kentucky, we have a lot to be proud of, and enrollment is open.”
Smiley concluded the meeting by clarifying that the City is still accepting suggestions on how to build back better than before. Anyone with suggestions can stop by the City Hall Annex during business hours or can consult with any member of the city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.