With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, in Madisonville, recognized that their Christmas decorations were in major need of a face lift so they are asking for the community’s help. The aim of these efforts is to have beautiful decorations for this Christmas season that everyone can enjoy.
According to Bradley Downall, Director, Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, many years ago they had a wonderful Holiday display, designed and implemented by Glema Volunteers. They spent the entire summer designing arts-themed ornaments. It was beautiful, but it was a Herculean
effort to get it ready each year. Over the years, we used less and less of it because time had taken its toll on the trees and ornaments.
“The community is proud of the Glema. Coming out of the pandemic, we have a new interior to the Glema and a very busy December. Many patrons have asked if we’ll decorate. We brainstormed as a staff and reached out to the MCC Lions Club to see if they would be willing to help,” Downall said.
Deciding to partner with the MCC Lion’s Club for ‘Glisten, Glitter and Glow’, they will need the help of the entire community to decorate. The MCC Lions are helping us by recruiting participants. This opportunity is open to civic clubs, non-profits, service organizations and all MCC student organizations.
The Glema will provide the trees, wreaths and LED lights. Trees and wreaths may be decorated to celebrate the season or to reflect the mission of their organization. The Glema will award prizes for best decorations, at the MCC Lion’s Club 20th Anniversary reception on Friday, December 16, 2022.
The Glema Mahr Center will host eight events during the month of December, those in attendance are encouraged to cast their vote for the entry of their choice during these events.
“There will be five, nine foot trees and five, four foot wreaths have just been delivered. We have estimated that we can fit up to ten trees and ten wreaths in the gallery/lobby and still have plenty of room for safe egress in and out of the auditorium. If we have more than 10 participants, we’ll order more for this year.”
According to Downall, decorating for the trees will need to happen in the building. Staff have allocated six sessions with extended hours that the building will be available. November 20 and 27 from 1- 5 p.m. and November 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Registration deadline is next Monday, November 14 by 4 p.m. For more information on this opportunity please contact Barb Schnapf, 270-824-1789 or via email, barb.schnapf@kctcs.edu
