On Monday, Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley hosted a Town Hall to update citizens on the rebuilding process and grant monies in reference to tornado recovery efforts.
Smiley took the microphone first in a plea to residents for patience.
“We’re not moving very fast on the park and I know we’ve got a lot of people upset, but we’re waiting on FEMA on that,” he said. “Before the tornado, we got a $100,000 grant approved--that is a federal grant--we got that approved, but they haven’t sent us the money yet, so we can’t start anything.”
Smiley also explained that private donations made to Planters Bank earmarked for Dawson Springs have remained untouched.
“We don’t plan on touching that money--that money will go to the community,” he said. “The city council and I are working together on how to best use these funds--it won’t be up to the city council, it’ll be up to a board or committee of taxpayers in Dawson Springs.”
According to the city’s consultant, Matt Watson, there is $298,792 in that relief fund.
Mike Duncan delivered a status report of Hopkins County’s Long Term Recovery Group.
“We have leased the old Dawson Springs Dollar Store next to Woodburn Drugs, and you may have seen in the last week or so, some trucks and so forth in there,” he said. “From Good 360 we got six truckloads of appliances through them--there are stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers--and we’re working with caseworkers to disperse them.”
Habitat for Humanity was represented by Heath Duncan. If there is one thing that he wants all Dawsonians to know, it would be that
“Habitat is here to help, and not just short term,” he began. “We have a goal of building 50 houses in Hopkins County for tornado survivors over the next three years--we’re going to try to build 17 of those this year.”
Councilman Joe Allen addressed the crowd in hopes of easing mounting concerns about the future of the city park. According to Allen, the Long Term Recovery Group, Assistant City Clerk Amie Thomas, and the Recreational Park Board have made a priority list that includes: a softball field, little league field, basketball court, concession stand, and playground equipment.
However, Allen is well aware that a pool in the park is tops on the lists of many. In terms of the pool that was damaged beyond repair in the tornado, “The community built that pool by fundraising the $2 million and that may have to happen again,” he said. “We want to be transparent in the rebuilding process and I want to assure you that the park is important to all of us.”
Tammy Workman leads the Recreational Park Board. Workman reassured those in attendance that “a spot for the pool will be left in the park.”
Ronald Johnson & Associates is the architectural firm working on mapping out the plans for the park. “Blueprints must be complete before grants can be applied for,” said Workman.
According to Workman, Jesse Robinson, Rebekah Dalton, Amanda Scott, and Kristin Merrill also serve on the Recreational Park Board. Jordan Dalton, on behalf of the Dawson Springs Youth League, and Rhonda Simpson, the athletic director of Dawson Springs Community Schools, are always consulted and provide advice about issues involving their respective organizations as needed.
Land surveys of the most decimated areas are approximately one month ahead of schedule according to Frank Williams of Ronald Johnson and Associates.
“Six blocks are officially complete--we’ll be finished by the end of the year,” Williams said.
And then on Tuesday, the Dawson Springs City Council conducted its monthly meeting. While four citizens asked to be added to the agenda in order to address the council, only two of those were in attendance.
Tabatha Adams, president of the local Rotary Club, requested that the town square be closed to traffic on Halloween for the club’s planned “Trunk or Treat” activity from 5-7 p.m. Her request was passed unanimously by the council members in attendance.
Mary Beth Drennan was the second citizen to address the council. Drennan expressed several concerns, including: uncovered basements left behind in lots where houses were swept away by the tornado; pavement and potholes in the drive through the city park; the pavement on Eli Street leading to Panther Way in disrepair; inquiring about the possibility of commercial garbage pickup; and requesting the installation of a cross country course in the park for the Panther harriers. Council member Mark McGregor, who presided over the meeting in Smiley’s absence, assured Drennan that the council will look into and research solutions for her inquiries where applicable.
The council conducted a first reading of Ordinance 2022-05, or the 2022 Property Tax Rate. A second reading will take place today (Thursday, Sept. 22) in a special-called meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building. According to the proposal, the tax rate for 2022 is: 41.8 cents per $100 evaluation on all taxable real property; 62.75 cents per $100 evaluation on all taxable personal property; and 19.0 cents per $100 evaluation on all motor vehicles.
In other news, the council:
was informed by Chief of Police Mike Opalek in his report that the DSPD is back to full staff.
appointed Cole Wigley to the Ethics Board; Amanda Scott to the Recreational Park Board; Jon Blalock and Debbie Cansler to the Zoning Board of Adjustments; and Christy Winfrey to the Hopkins County Library Board.
concluded the meeting with a moment of silence in memory of former city councilman and native Dawsonian Bill Townzen. Townzen, a World War II veteran, served on the city council from 1996-2002. A resident of Alexander Street, he died on Sept. 14 at age 95. Smiley attended the funeral service, which was held at the same time as Tuesday’s council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.