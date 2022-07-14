Many local business owners attended the free Google Workshop hosted by the Kentucky Innovation Station yesterday morning in Madisonville.
The workshop, led by Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation’s Business Relationship Director, Melanie Tapp, shared information on how to get on Google Search and Maps, how to successfully create your business profile and how to publish content and connect with your customers.
During the workshop, business owners were able to share input with like-minded business professionals, ask questions, share experiences and engage with one another while learning more about Google and best business practices.
For more information on upcoming workshops at the Innovation Station feel free to visit their website, https://www.kentuckyinnovationstation.com/calendar.html. Most classes are free but do require registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.