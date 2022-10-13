The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tevin L. Woodruff, was charged, October 10, 2022, for receiving stolen property of more than $1,000.
Brian K. West, was charged, October 10, 2022, for tampering with physical evidence and possession of synthetic drugs.
Joseph C. Kimbrew, was charged, October 10, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Jordan M. Burgie, was charged, October 10, 2022, for improper equipment, operating on a suspended or revoked license and improper display of registration plates.
Clinton T. Campbell, was charged October 11, 2022, for possession of contaminated substance in the second degree, drug unspecified, public intoxication, burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
