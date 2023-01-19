FEMA has approved almost $3 million dollars in federal funding to reimburse Hopkins County for debris removal and cleanup efforts stemming from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornadoes.
Funding was approved by FEMA in the amount of $2.919,033 for debris removal throughout the county for the time period of Dec. 10-26, 2021, and January 27 through June 10, 2022. During this time contractors removed 143,385 cubic yards of debris throughout Hopkins County that was dangerous to the well-being and safety of the community.
“This is great news,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said. “Hopkins County has had a very difficult year, spending over $9 million to clean up debris. This is hopefully just a first step in getting the reimbursements we were promised over a year ago. I believe the state will finish their review process quickly. This reimbursement of almost $3 million will help to financially stabilize the County after such a devastating year.”
The project was funded at a 90% cost share meaning that FEMA will reimburse applicants 90% of the eligible costs with the remaining 10% to be covered by the state of Kentucky. FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the state. It is then the state’s responsibility to ensure the eligible sub-recipients receive the awards. Following the review process and receipt of documentation, the sub-recipients will be reimbursed.
For more information on the recovery efforts from the 2021 tornadoes please visit, fema.gov/disaster/4630 or facebook.com/fema.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.