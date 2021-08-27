All preschool classes in the Dawson Springs Independent School District have been suspended with hopes potentially resuming on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Dawson Springs Independent School District Superintendent Leonard Whalen said in a message Wednesday that he received information from the Hopkins County Health Department that an entire preschool class needed to be quarantined — including all staff, peer tutors and others affiliated with that class — due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
Whalen said Thursday there are around 40 students in the district’s two preschool classes with almost 20 in each class.
“We had some other students in the other class out for various reasons not affiliated with this, so we just thought it was best to put it on hold and try to fire it back up on Sept. 7,” he said.
Whalen said the school system has a plan on the chance that COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the system causing more to be quarantined.
“We would revert back to our remote learning that we did throughout last year,” he said. “I would just say it is really similar to what we did last school year when we were virtual remote, but we will do everything we can to not go in that direction unless we don’t have the staff to continue in person.”
In a notice sent out to stakeholders, Whalen said the elementary school has been hit harder than middle and high school at this point, adding that this may require some staff to do things and work in other areas not in their normal duties.
He said it is important for all staff, students and parents to have a plan to go full virtual remote learning “literally overnight, if need be.”
“There may be little or no advance warning as to when this could hit us,” he said. “We all just must be prepared to make adjustments quickly, when needed.”
Whalen said while he is hopeful that utilizing virtual remote learning will not be needed, the school district’s COVID-19 numbers have grown over the last couple of days.
“We have several quarantines throughout the district. I don’t have an exact number, but we have several that we are working through along with a stomach bug that is also going around as well,” he said. “We are doing the best we can using our face coverings and distancing people when we can. (Thursday) has gone pretty well and we hope that continues, and hopefully this will start to slow down soon.”
Whalen said updates are posted on the district’s website at www.dawsonsprings.kyschools.us or on the school district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DawsonSpringsSchools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.