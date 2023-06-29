With fireworks stands now open and everyone getting into the July 4th frame of mind, the chances of injury and fire drastically increase. While celebrating America’s Independence, the Madisonville Fire Department wants to remind you that it is always good to remember to stay safe when dealing with fireworks.
Lieutenant Derek Kirk, with the Madisonville Fire Prevention, said the fire department wants everyone to be careful around fireworks and not use them too closely around structures or people.
“There have been occasions of fireworks setting structures on fire,” he said. “We just want people to stay safe for this holiday season.”
According to the firework ordinance within the city, fireworks should only be used inside the city limits from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. between July 1 and July 5. Fireworks should only be handled by individuals who are at least 18 years old and should not be ignited within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle, or person.
Fireworks should not be discharged from any motor vehicle or on the property of another without the consent of the owner or occupant or on public property.
Kirk said if using sparklers this holiday to have a bucket of water nearby to put the sparkler in after using it.
“Sparklers get very hot. They burn at 2,000 degrees,” he said. “They can be dangerous.”
Other safety measures include not trying to relight a firework that has malfunctioned or gone out, do not place your body over the fireworks, don’t hold fireworks in your hand and light them, don’t point the fireworks at anyone, and never use fireworks while impaired on alcohol or drugs.
Kirk said to keep a water hose or bucket of water close to put out any fires that may happen due to the fireworks. He also suggests dousing fireworks in water before throwing them away to help prevent trashcan fires.
Accidents do happen, so if someone does get hurt or a fire does get started, he said to call 911 immediately.
“We don’t know what kind of injury it could be. It could be a burn. It could be a puncture. It just depends,” said Kirk. “If there is any type of injury, just call 911.”
Remember safety first this holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.