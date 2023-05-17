Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of a $75.7 million budget for next fiscal year during a regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
The largest line item in the budget was associated with the new Hopkins County Sportsplex, where the county has allocated $9,702,000 of recreation and culture funding for the facility. Total funding for the project includes $400,000 in debt service and $950,000 in contingency appropriations for a grand total in 2023-24 of $11,052,000.
During discussion of the Sportsplex financing, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield told magistrates that although they had previously discussed using $2 million in Local Government Economic Development Fund (LGEDF) monies for the project, he would like to see them increase that amount to $3 million.
LGEDF, or Single County Coal Severance Grants, are available for any coal-producing county for use on economic or industrial development projects. Those are funds that the county must request from the state. Unlike a loan, the county does not have to pay back LGEDF monies. The court has previously applied for and been granted a line of credit from First United Bank for use on the sports complex, but has yet to utilize those funds.
A motion to approve Whitfield’s request was made by Magistrate Ronnie Noel, but died on the floor due to a lack of a second.
Magistrates voiced their opinion that they would rather see those coal funds used on other projects, such as paving county roads. A motion to keep the LGEDF allocation at $2 million passed 6-1.
Second reading and final approval of the budget will be at an upcoming Fiscal Court meeting.
In other business, magistrates voted 7-0 to approve a request from the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation to allow the EDC to utilize $1 million in state Product Development Initiative funds to help pay for the city of Madisonville’s West Noel Interchange project. That project will help extend the capacity of the city’s water and sewer system on the west side of Madisonville. That includes the “Kington Property” near General Electric, which consists of 88 acres of currently unused industrial land in two different lots.
The court would simply act as a pass through for those funds. The EDC would request that money from the state, but needs the county to accept it on their behalf. The funds would then go directly to the fund set aside by the city of Madisonville to pay for the project.
• approved a request from the Mortons Gap Fire Department for $55,000 in ARPA funds to purchase a 500 gallon pumper truck
• approved a three year contract renewal with HMC Building Services for $4,660 per year for services at the historic courthouse
• approved a request from Sheriff Matt Sanderson to seek a Homeland Security grant to pay for new body armor for Hopkins County deputies
