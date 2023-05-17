Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of a $75.7 million budget for next fiscal year during a regular meeting on Tuesday morning.

The largest line item in the budget was associated with the new Hopkins County Sportsplex, where the county has allocated $9,702,000 of recreation and culture funding for the facility. Total funding for the project includes $400,000 in debt service and $950,000 in contingency appropriations for a grand total in 2023-24 of $11,052,000.