Gov. Andy Beshear visited Dawson Springs on Friday, marking the six-month observance of the EF-4 tornado that struck his father’s hometown on Dec. 10.
“It is great to be back in Dawson Springs,” Beshear said after his introduction by Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley. “There is no town in western Kentucky that I’ve been to more, and you know that I love this town.”
Beshear spoke of the tornado’s wrath and the resilience of Dawsonians as he commemorated the milestone.
“It was a tough moment I know you all lived through — a dark and difficult one — one that knocked us down,” he said. “But, it did not knock us out. Six months later we are here, today, standing, aren’t we? On our feet.”
Beshear continued to reassure those in attendance that the town will bounce back with help from the Commonwealth.
“We are moving forward and we will continue to move forward,” he said. “Today, while we look back and reflect on that difficult moment, I think it’s a day where we can truly look forward.”
Reflecting on the past six months, Beshear acknowledged the adversities that Dawson Springs and Hopkins County have faced and conquered.
“The county judge (Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield) and this city have done an incredible job on debris removal,” he said. “We were down here the very next day (Dec. 11) — we didn’t have any lights — we were calling for generators to get the water back up.”
Family ties provided sentimental woes for Beshear on a personal level.
“I made it out to my grandparents’ house, but then the lines were down and you could see how tough it was,” he explained. “But it wasn’t until the president came to Dawson Springs that we went past that home (on North Main Street) and turned, and the church he (his grandfather) preached in for four decades almost entirely wiped out.”
“That was an emotional day for me, and I’m sure there have been many emotional days for you,” Beshear continued. “But, look at the difference six months makes.”
“You know after that event hit — which was one of the toughest to see — we got to see some of the very best of humanity,” the governor pointed out. “We got to see God in the response and in the miracles of how people chipped in to help.”
Beshear detailed that response, which included: raising $52 million for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund; First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive in which every child impacted by the storm was able to celebrate Christmas; Kentucky’s General Assembly, in large part due to the lobbying by Senator Robby Mills, passed the SAFE Act; $121,047 to Dawson Springs and $58,000 to Hopkins County in SAFE Act funds; and $8.5 million from the SAFE Act provided to Hopkins County for rebuilding purposes.
As previously reported in The Messenger, Beshear presented Smiley with a check for $1.2 million in SAFE funds on Friday for land surveying purposes since landmarks establishing previous boundaries were demolished by the tornado. On Saturday, the City of Dawson Springs issued a statement explaining that “The City has contracted with Ronald Johnson and Associates to perform this work.” The statement also detailed that the surveying will be completed “block-by-block.”
“Your state and local government are in this every step of the way, until every single piece is rebuilt,” concluded Beshear. “We’re not going to stop until Dawson Springs is completely on its feet, moving forward and looking better than ever before.”
“We will not let this town be depopulated,” he pledged.
