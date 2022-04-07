Last week, Kentucky House Bill 9, the charter school bill, passed the state House and Senate before landing on Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.
During the past few weeks, there have been some amendments to the bill, like where a charter school can be built. In the original version of the bill, charter schools could only be in counties where student enrollment is above 5,000, now it is 7,500.
Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the district currently does not have over 7,500 students enrolled.
“There wouldn’t be a charter school in Hopkins County,” he said.
Right now, Hopkins County Schools’ enrollment is around 6,200, he said, and even factoring in Dawson Springs Independent Schools, the county would not reach 7,500 in enrollment.
“We would have to see a large growth in our student enrollment, or they would have to pass a new law to change that number,” said Fleming. “Our enrollment numbers are down the past few years.”
Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, but until House Bill 9, there hasn’t been a means of funding them. That is the concerning part of the bill for public school officials because it would allow state funds to follow a student.
Fleming said if a charter school was set up in a county and a student elected to go to that charter school, then enrollment would not only decrease but state funding as well.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the bill is more geared toward northern Kentucky and Jefferson County.
“I do think it has the potential to impact all Kentucky public districts for the simple fact that it is going to take money out of the general fund that could be used for regular education and spearhead it for charter schools that could be privately run,” he said.
Fleming said the governor has indicated in earlier press conferences that he would veto anything that has to do with charter schools
“I can say as a public educator that most public districts would have much preferred to see public education fully funded in our state before they decided to open private business charter schools,” he said.
Whalen said he believes the governor will veto the bill, and the legislature will then override the veto.
“It is hard to say how this is going to play out,” he said.
Both Fleming and Whalen said they do not believe that if the bill becomes law it will impact Hopkins County for a while.
