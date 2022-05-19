The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is accepting registration for their free Take A Kid Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4.
Event Chairperson Stephanie Townsell said this is Kiwanis’s 22nd year hosting the event.
“We enjoy hosting it every year to see the joy and excitement in all the kid’s faces,” she said.
This year Kiwanis changed the time because they were running into higher heat, so Take A Kid Fishing will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Madisonville City Park Lake. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at the same time.
She said the first 100 children to register will receive a gift bag of items donated by the event sponsors.
“We typically have around 80 children that come out with their families,” said Townsell. “We end up having well over 200 folks at the city park enjoying the day fishing.”
The club will provide a free lunch to participants around noon consisting of hot dogs, chips, and a drink.
Townsell said an adult should accompany each child, children aged five and under should wear a life jacket though the club does have a few to loan, and all fishing will be from the shore. Each child must bring their own pole, rod/reel, and tackle box and only one per child. Bait worms will be provided to each child.
The event is open to children ages three to 15. There are four age categories that children can compete in: 3-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15.
The Hopkins County Bass Club will come out to officially weigh each fish, and the child with the biggest fish overall will win a $50 Walmart gift card.
The child with the largest fish in each category will receive a $25 Walmart gift card and a first-place trophy. The child with the second and third largest fish in each category will receive a ribbon.
Townsell said in the past 20 years they have seen the same families come out, first starting as kids and then bringing their own children.
“Seeing the joy on the kid’s faces,” she said. “Just the excitement catching a fish, spending that time just families together, no electronic devises, getting outside in nature, and taking advantage of our city park.”
Preregistration is open and forms are available on the Take A Kid Fishing Facebook event page, which can be found on the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club page. Registration is also available starting at 10:30 the day of the event.
“We encourage preregistration because it does help us plan how much food to have for lunch,” said Townsell.
Sponsors of the Take A Kid Fishing Day are Walmart, Carhartt, Hopkins County Bass Club, and Happy’s.
Registration forms can be dropped off at Walmart Sporting Goods or registered online by May 30. For more information, contact Stephanie Townsell at 270-836-8737 or email madisonvillenoonkiwanis@gmail.com.
