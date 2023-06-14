The Dawson Springs City Park is one step closer to rebuilding after receiving funding for a poured-in playground.
The grant is for $35,000 and is through the Energy and Environmental Cabinet’s Waste Tire Trust Fund. Dawson Springs City Park was one of 16 projects that received funding totaling $580,000 in grants.
Park Board Chairman Tammy Workman said the funding won’t be official until Tuesday when the park board votes to approve the use of the funds or not.
“It will make the playground so much nicer, and it will last forever,” she said. “It is just a whole lot safer for the children.”
The parks engineer, Frank Williams, and a representative from Bluegrass Recreation applied for the grant because the park board does not have the funds to pay for everything.
During the funding announcement last Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said this is a grant the state awards each year for projects across the Commonwealth that use rubber mulch to build walkways, playgrounds, benches, and picnic tables.
“The funding helps us build safe places in communities for our children and families to enjoy the outdoors and time together,” he said. “Five million scrap tires are generated in Kentucky each year, so these rubber mulch projects are a great way to use these recycled tires and reduce overall waste.”
Workman said the playground will be wonderful for the children to enjoy. Healing Projects in Paducah, Bluegrass Recreation out of Danville, and Little Tikes have purchased the playground equipment, which will be delivered in the fall.
She said right now, the park is on hold until FEMA releases the park to the board. She is hoping that will be mid-June or early-July.
“We can’t do anything to the park until they release it, or we could risk whatever potential money they could give us,” said Workman.“We are ready to bid out the excavation for phase 1A, which will be the softball field and the t-ball field.”
They are holding off on the baseball field until later in the project because the league has access to the fields at Riverside Park.
She said they have the money in the accounts to excavate, do the infrastructure like the concrete work, a handicapped parking lot, the drainage, and sow the fields. At that point, they will run out of money, so there will not be lights, bleachers, benchers, and fencing around the field.
Workman said the park board’s first priority will be the fencing since the teams need the fencing to play.
On a positive note, the donations for the benches and picnic tables for the park have been doing great. She said they have all 30 benches for the park and have 16 more slots for picnic tables left.
“That has been great support between businesses, individuals, and classes,” said Workman.
The park board is still looking for funding to continue rebuilding the park. If anyone can help, they can contact Tammy Workman at 270-836-0463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.