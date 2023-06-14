DSPark 1

A look at the master plan for the Dawson Springs City Park rebuild. The plan is start bidding out the excavation for the softball and t-ball fields as soon as possible, but work on the baseball field won’t start until phase two.

The Dawson Springs City Park is one step closer to rebuilding after receiving funding for a poured-in playground.

The grant is for $35,000 and is through the Energy and Environmental Cabinet’s Waste Tire Trust Fund. Dawson Springs City Park was one of 16 projects that received funding totaling $580,000 in grants.