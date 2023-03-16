During this week’s meeting of the Madisonville Regional Airport Board, members discussed a variety of topics, including the emergency landing of a plane that went down in a cow pasture in Webster County earlier this month.
“We were notified by the FAA that a Piper Arrow that took off from our airfield went down in a field in Slaughters,” said Emily Herron, the airport manager.
The pilot was not injured, and the FAA is investigating the accident. She said the airport took immediate action in testing the 100 Low-Level Fuel and worked with Titan to make sure the fuel was not contaminated.
“We got the all-clear the next morning and released the fuel to be sold,” said Herron.
She also brought to the board’s attention the need for some new ground handling equipment.
“I am looking at anything that is going to handle a small to medium-sized jet,” said Herron. “If we are going to purchase and invest in something we want something that is going to be useful to us as an FBO, fixed base operator, that is going to move the big guys and gals along with somebody with a flat tire on the runway.”
She had three options to show the board, one from Lectro for $50,385, one from Flytec for $44,670, and the third one was $12,999. She told the board that the third option may not be right for what they are looking to do.
The board decided to hold off on a decision until the April meeting to see if there is any leftover grant money they could use to purchase the equipment.
Herron also suggested the board look into Virtower, an airport operations tracking program.
“I really think this is something we need to consider especially going into budget season,” she said.
The program counts every landing and takeoff. If the airplane has tracking available, then the program can tell you who it was, where it went, and how low they were flying around the airport.
The company does not charge to install it, but there is a $500 a month fee that gives customers the use service, equipment, installation, and a monitor in the lobby. Herron said the Kentucky Department of Aviation hopes to one day pay for all the general aviation airports in the state to have access to Virtower.
The airport board decided to request a contract to get more information before making a decision.
The Airport Board Vice-Chair Andy Bachman told the board that a next-door neighbor of the airports had rerouted a waterway from a smaller ditch to run into a bigger ditch. When Madisonville had heavy rain the other day, he noticed the water was very high in the ditch.
“I was concerned about it, and there was no erosion control,” he said. “I was worried about it bringing sediment into our ditch system.”
Herron told the board that the city engineers were contacted and are working to make contact with the land owner to get that sorted out, so the land continues to operate and the airport doesn’t have any flooding issues.
In other news, the airport board:
heard from the board treasurer, Mike Metcalfe, that everything is in normal working order even with several grants and a higher number of fuel sales.
heard from Herron told the board that as of Monday they had 10,617 gallons of 100 Low Lead fuel in the tank and truck and had sold 2,230.6 gallons in February. As for Jet A, they had 6,554 gallons in the tank and truck as of Monday and had sold 1,925.4 gallons in February.
received an update that the state had cut most of the trees in a specific zone area that were putting planes taking off and landing at risk.
was told that tiles have been put into the field to help with water drainage meaning that area could be used to park some airplanes soon.
two clean burn heater were worked on and the office now has heat.
a new modem was purchased for the AWOS Data Reporting for $300, so the METARS should be more reliable.
heard that Chris Conrad of West Side Logging was contacted to help clear some trees on the side of the runway, but has not received a quote.
The next meeting of the Madisonville Regional Airport Board will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at the airport.
