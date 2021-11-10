The City of Madisonville will be adding to its Deck the Park Christmas event this year with a live nativity scene. This will be the second year of Deck the Park, but the first time with live animals taking the stage. Mary, Joseph, Three Wise Men and multiple shepherds will join the animals on stage. Crew members have already started building the set.
“It is going to be awesome, we have had a lot of people reach out already. People are really excited and wanting to take part in this,” Emily Locke, Public Relations Director for the City of Madisonville.
It is very important to the City of Madisonville to not just throw events, but to be able to involve the community with volunteering and participation opportunities that people want to be a part of.
Also new for 2021:
- A walking trail feature that people can use to see the lights and the live nativity set. The drive-thru option will still be available for those who don’t want to get out of their car.
- Live carolers will be singing Christmas songs to enhance the holiday experience. The caroling will be in one hour increments.
- Volunteerism opportunities for individuals, families and groups available.
If you are interested in volunteering to be in the live nativity or for the caroling opportunity, please contact Emily Locke, 270-824-2100. The caroling will only be on Friday and Saturday nights, 5-9p.m., from December 3-18.
