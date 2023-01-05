Known as ‘Belleview Commons’, there will be a complex with 27 new apartments coming to West Noel Avenue, in Madisonville, within the next year.
Presented during the Madisonville City Council meeting Tuesday night, Debbie Todd, Zoning Administrator for Madisonville, said that there will be three-two story buildings with eight apartments each, and one single story with three ADA compliant apartments.
Frank Williams, PE., President for Ronald Johnson & Associates, shared that the starting price has not yet been determined, as it will depend on costs of materials. Weather dependent, the plan is to start ground grading and site work no later than April 2023, with work to be completed within 12-14 months.
“Julio Martin, Owner, wishes to make these buildings a showplace for Madisonville,” Williams said. “Depending upon the market conditions at the time, they may be rental or may be sold as a gated community. He is very enthusiastic about building in Madisonville and has received a warm welcome from the City and all local contractors that he has contacted about working on the project.”
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.