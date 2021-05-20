The Dawson Springs Board of Education moved its May meeting to the multi-purpose room of the high school in order to conduct several special recognitions while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
First up was junior Gabe Workman. Workman was recently named a Governor’s Scholar.
“This individual, we’re very proud of, and proud to have him representing us this year,” said Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
Guidance Counselor Lori Wooton and district art teacher Cindy Crider, who will be retiring on Oct. 31 and June 30, respectively, received certificates honoring their efforts on behalf of Panther students. “You’ve got two of our best right here who have done an awful lot for kids,” Whalen said.
The elementary academic team and its coach, Lauren Hibbs, were honored publicly for awards received during the current school year. The quick recall team was runner-up in the third region of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, or KAAC, after finishing as champions of district nine.
The team placed second overall at the district meet. Team member Elanor Chappell also placed fourth in science and arts and humanities at the regional level.
Longtime coach of the high school academic team, Michael Godbey, and his team were also recognized for achievements this season, which culminated with earning the title of champions of the second region.
Workman, Dylan Dawson, Addison Whalen, Will Simons, Avery Buntin, Sam Adams, Kimberly Burbage, and Brooke Adams earned state appearances after showings at the regional competition. The high school’s quick recall team also earned regional runner-up honors.
Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, in the gymnasium. Each graduate was given 10 tickets for family and friends so that social distancing protocols can be followed.
Prior to the last day for students, which is also May 26, seniors will be enjoying a senior picnic and a trip to Holiday World.
In other news, the Board:
• approved the schematic design for the HVAC planned for the Jr./Sr. High as presented by Jeremiah Hawkins of RBS.
• retained Duguid, Gentry and Associates, P.S.C. as the district auditor for fiscal year 2022.
• accepted the activity budgets for both of the district’s schools as presented by Finance Director Amanda Almon.
• consented to participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (school meal program) for next school year.
• allowed the YMCA to use district parking lots as needed on weekdays during the summer months for its summer food program for school-aged children.
• will contribute up to $20,000 toward the employment of a School Resource Officer (SRO) in collaboration with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and the City of Dawson Springs for the 2021-22 school year.
• declined to participate in Senate Bill 128, which would have provided a supplemental school year to students who applied. According to Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah, no students requested a supplemental school year..
“The application process was advertised through all of the usual channels,” said Cavanah.
• approved the position of Job Coach for the 2021-22 school session. The position will “coordinate and implement job development and placement programs, assist individual students to develop job plans, consult area businesses for placement possibilities, facilitate vocational assessment for students — among related duties as assigned,” said Whalen. The position is a 185-day position.
• will hire up to five student workers as needed in the technology and/or custodial departments during the summer break. Those students employed will be compensated as determined by the student pay scale.
• added a $500 salary to the extra service salary schedule for the choreographer/coach of the band’s colorguard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.