The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will sponsor the 2nd Annual Hopkins County Juneteenth Festival next Saturday.
The festival will kick off at 11 a.m. and run till 7 p.m. at Dr. Festus Claybon Park, located at 593 Hopewell Street.
Bill McReynolds, with the AAC, said they wanted to create some momentum following last year’s first festival.
“An important part of Juneteenth is about including education as part of the celebration,” he said. “While many locals are aware of the holiday itself, we believe that some do not truly understand the importance, significance, and history of it.”
Juneteenth is also called “Freedom Day” and is a day where African Americans across America commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, said McReynolds. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas and has been since 1865 when enslaved people were declared free by executive decree under the terms of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.
In many communities around western Kentucky and Tennessee, Aug. 8 is the traditional anniversary when the emancipation of enslaved African Americans is celebrated. The news didn’t reach Galveston Bay, Texas until June 19, 1865, when the last of the enslaved African Americans learned they were free.
“There is special significance in knowing that on June 19, 1865, all African Americans were finally free,” said McReynolds.
Some African Americans don’t understand how meaningful it is to properly acknowledge Juneteenth with respect, he said.
“We owe it to every formerly enslaved ancestor to pay homage and remember them in celebration,” said McReynolds. “It’s so important for the young people to know the history of Juneteenth.”
McReynolds said even though Juneteenth is primarily a celebration by and for African Americans, everyone is welcome to attend or participate and celebrate because it’s about bringing people together.
The festival will include parades, prayer, services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings, ballgames, and fireworks. There will be food, music, and dancing as part of the celebration.
“We would love nothing more than to take our Juneteenth in Hopkins County to the highest level,” said McReynolds. “In order to make it successful, it takes the support of the entire African American community coming together and working together at least once a year for the Juneteenth celebration.”
The community has so many gifted and talented people, he said. If everyone can join together in love and unity for one special day, he believes that Hopkins County could have one of the largest Juneteenth festivals in western Kentucky.
“We must continue doing whatever we can to make improvements each year to get maximum participation,” said McReynolds. “There’s still time, and we are still seeking additional vendors for crafts, clothing, jewelry, food, and food trucks.”
Anyone interested in participating in the festival, call 270-836-9097.
