The Hopkins County Genealogical Society dedicates their time and efforts to many different projects and events in order to best serve the community. According to board members it is quite often that the cemeteries are often overlooked, and they are a vital part of the community’s ancestry and history.
Flatcreek Cemetery, located in the Mortons Gap countryside, has been an ongoing venture for The Society and many of their volunteers. Debbie Gibbons, a Mortons Gap resident and board member, has taken this project on, putting in an extensive amount of time and research in order to provide Hopkins County families with a sense of closure, and creating a wealth of knowledge for family members to come.
According to Theresa Ray, with The Hopkins County Genealogical Society, many of the tombstones in Flatcreek Cemetery have recently been destroyed due to the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes. A lot of them completely gone or broken beyond repair.
“If you have family buried here, let us know so we can document it. It is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county,” Ray said.
“There’s revolutionary war soldiers buried there, not many people know that,” President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, Betty Cox said. “We have seen flowers and we are assuming someone knows who is buried there and we want to recognize them.”
According to Cox, a lot of the tombstones, or markers, do not have names. The Society is wanting a historical marker and looking to make it a pioneer cemetery, but they do not know if it is feasible at this time, as there is a lot of necessary criteria that needs to be met.
Gibbons has compiled a large binder of the African American burials and is starting to work on the other burials in Flatcreek now. There are over 175 African Americans, and so far, to date, over 800 Caucasians buried in the cemetery.
“There are well over 1,000 total, but we may not be able to document that many,” Gibbons said. “The earliest I have found so far is from 1806 with the name Bourland.”
It is important to note that “back then” a lot of the family members were buried on top of each other due to lack of space on the family’s plot. According to Cox, it was very common for this to occur as a lot of families didn’t have much money and they only had a wooden box to bury people in.
The Flatcreek Cemetery project will continue as long as findings are made and families come forward with names of their ancestors who were in fact buried there.
The Genealogical Society strongly encourages those who have family buried in Flatcreek to come forward so that proper recognition is able to be given.
For more information, please reach out to the Hopkins County Genealogical Society directly, 270-821-3986.
