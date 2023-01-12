Starting January 16, 2023, there will be a new way to interact with Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. A new weekly radio show will air on 103.5 The Light each Monday. The radio show will also be streamed live via The City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
“One thing that we have been very intentional with is increasing our community engagement” Brad Long, Deputy City Administrator for Madisonville said. “By having a weekly radio show, we hope to increase the amount of engagement we have with the citizens of Madisonville.”
According to Long, each week will feature a variety of topics pertaining to community happenings, projects, events, accomplishments, etc. Upcoming events and what to look forward to in the coming months will also be on the discussion list.
The show will air Monday mornings from 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.
“We will eventually start taking calls and questions from the community,” said Long. “We will not take calls the first week, as we will be introducing the show. We will start taking calls on 1/23. Hopefully this will help citizens stay engaged and get excited for all the things happening in Madisonville.”
The call in number is 270-821-1310, or feel free to interact on The City of Madisonville’s Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.