Open for nearly one month now, the new Dawson Area Personal Services (DAPS) Food Bank in Dawson Springs is happy to be serving its community once again.
According to Jeff Winfrey, Pastor, Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church/President, DAPS Board of Directors, for many years, the Federal Housing Authority allowed DAPS to use an apartment for the purpose of housing the food bank. About one year ago, the Housing Authority notified the board that due to changes in regulations, they were in jeopardy of losing the apartment. The board was uncertain what it would do.
“The December 10th tornado that destroyed about half our town also hit the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church,” Winfrey said. “At that point, God opened the windows of heaven and the hearts of His people all over the country. Churches, groups and individuals from over thirty states sent money to our church to help rebuild the church and the town, so that we ended up with much more than we needed to rebuild our church building. So, the church bought a choice piece of property, two blocks from the center of town for the purpose of constructing a 40’x40’ building to be used to feed the hungry. For one dollar, our church leased the building to the DAPS board of directors, so that it might be used for that purpose. We pray that it will be used for decades to come to feed the hungry.”
The Food Bank primarily provides food to Dawson Springs and the surrounding areas, for all those who are in need, but they do have some personal hygiene products and household cleaning products as well.
“At this point, we have a chest freezer, an upright freezer, a commercial refrigerator unit and a standard refrigerator/freezer unit. We are set up for a walk-in freezer but we are still in the process of working the bugs out on that.”
DAPS is supported by donations (monetary and/or food) from local churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals. According to Winfrey, they are not connected with any government or corporate entities, they accept donations from anyone who would like to help.
“DAPS is planning a Ribbon Cutting/Open House for the new food bank building on Sunday, October 16, from 2-4 p.m. Please plan to attend as we celebrate this big moment for our people and our town.”
For more information feel free to visit the DAPS Food Bank on Facebook.
