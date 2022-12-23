The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Amanda F. Matheny, was charged, December 22, 2022, for possession of contaminated in the first degree.
Austin Jerome Rudd, was charged, December 21, 2022, for no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, improper registration plate, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Lea Sigler, was charged, December 21, 2022, for operating under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.