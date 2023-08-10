The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts has announced the 2023-24 School Day Matinee lineup, comprised of eight events, with fun and educational opportunities for students from preschool through high school.
Toby Roberts, the assistant director and School Days Matinee coordinator, said it is thrilling to see school buses lined up in front of the Glema.
“For many students, this may be their only experience with live theatre. Going to see a play is a unique, interactive, and collaborative experience — one that they will remember for a long time,” he said.
The Lexington Children’s Theatre opens the series in October with The Reluctant Dragon and The Smartest Girl in the World. The Theatre will return in April 2024 with Cows Don’t Fly, Other Known Facts, and Keeping Mr. Lincoln.
Collage Dance Collective and the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus will present to the school groups while in town in November and January 2024, respectively. The season will end with the Hopkins County High School’s joint production of Elf the Musical in December and the Litle Shop of Horrors in March 2024.
Each event is considered a district-sponsored field trip for a predetermined grade level within Hopkins County Schools. However, participation is not automatic and teachers must make reservations with the Glema Center and the Transportation Department for their classes to participate.
While these events are not open to the community, they are not limited to classes within the Hopkins County School system. Public schools, private schools, and home schools in the region are welcome to attend.
For more information on the matinees, visit Glema’s website and look for School Days Matinees under the Education tab. Anyone interested can also contact Toby Roberts at 270-824-8652, email Toby.Roberts@kctcs.edu, or visit the Glema Center office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.