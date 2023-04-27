Leadership 1

Members of the Hopkins County Leadership class of 2023 donated message boards to local parks. One of the message boards is near the City Park Pro shop. Two boards are at Mahr Park Arboretum, with one near the Nature Play Area and the other beside the Welcome Center. The goal of the project is to provide easily accessible information outlets for members of the community to be informed and inform others on what is happening at home. The group members of the project are Bonita Thorp, Clinton Linder, Jessica Daniels, Joy Bowles, Kyle Groves, and Ashton Robinson. Information for the boards can be delivered to the Welcome Center at Mahr Park Arboretum or the Pro Shop at Madisonville City Park.

 Submitted photo