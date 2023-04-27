Madisonville Community College announced that Lauren Wood was chosen to be the 2023 MCC Pathfinder Award recipient.
Wood was recognized as an outstanding high school educator and counselor during part of the Community College Month, which celebrates the impact of teachers and counselors on Kentucky high school students.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community.
“In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes the best and brightest among us who go above and beyond to embolden and empower the next generation,” she said. “Thanks to Lauren’s exemplary efforts, countless students in Hopkins County are able to follow their dreams and make more informed decisions about their future.”
The Pathfinder Award acknowledges the important role that high school teachers and counselors play in helping students navigate their educational journey and plan for their future.
As a guidance counselor at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, Wood has made positive impacts on the lives of many students by providing them with guidance, resources, and support to achieve their educational goals. One of her nominations came from a current student of hers.
“Mrs. Wood has always been an inspiration; she always has a positive attitude toward every student,” they said.
Along with Wood, the Pathfinder Award was given to one teacher or counselor from each of the 15 KCTCS colleges. Nearly 250 nominations were submitted, representing every KCTCS college.
For more information on the Pathfinder of the Year Awards, please visit https://kctcs.edu/landing/pathfinder-awards.aspx.
