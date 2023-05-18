In the past 20 years, every community has become affected by both substance use disorders and mental health issues. Hopkins County is no exception.
Amy Aydelotte, the new market development director for Brightview, said in some cases the smaller communities are hit the hardest by substance use disorders and mental health issues.
“The challenge becomes that in a lot of smaller communities, there is a lack of services and providers that can address these issues,” she said.
There are a few addiction treatment facilities in Hopkins County, Brightview being one of them. There are also several public programs offered through the Hopkins County Health Department.
Health Department Executive Director Denise Beach said while they do not have a rehab program or actual drug and alcohol counseling, they do have a social worker who works in its harm reduction program to help people who come in.
The health department’s harm reduction program includes a syringe exchange program, passing out Narcan, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and referrals if people want more help.
History
Aydelotte said the opioid epidemic became a problem about 20 years ago when pain management became a measurement of health in the healthcare system.
“I don’t think we were prepared for the misinformation that was out there around some of these substances and the high level of addiction that goes along with them,” she said.
Alcohol use disorder was a challenge before opioids came into the market. Aydelotte said she believes the reason is there has been a failure to recognize addiction and substance use disorder as chronic diseases.
“For too long, there has been this view that behavioral health issues are not on equal footing with physical health issues,” she said. “Maybe it wasn’t a fatal condition 20 years ago, but today the landscape has changed dramatically.”
She said part of the problem is that there has been a punitive or shame-based approach to those who are struggling with these types of issues.
“The folks that are struggling with this are already very fragile and shame-based and unfortunately, I think the approach to addressing these issues has fed that shame cycle,” said Aydelotte.
While COVID-19 exacerbated alcohol and drug use, it also brought mental health issues to the forefront and changed the perception of addiction.
“We have moved away from it being a moral failing more so than what we had pre-COVID,” said Aydelotte. “There are a lot of harm reduction efforts out there. What that means is moving very far away from that punitive approach and meeting that person where they are.”
Treatment misconceptions
Aydelotte said there is a misconception about treatment programs. People think if someone enters a 30-, 60-, or 90-day treatment program they will be fine.
“Only about 20% of the population living with the disease of addiction actually requires in-patient care,” she said. “Science has shown us that it takes approximately 48 months from the time a person stops drinking or stops using before their brain chemistry rests. That prolonged use of substances alters the brain chemistry in a person and it takes almost two years or more before that person is truly in recovery.”
She said people are more successful in living with the disease, including alcoholism, by engaging in a comprehensive outpatient program. It keeps people in their communities, near their families, and at their jobs. It forces them to continue to live in society and learn to function with these challenges.
“If they leave for treatment they are in this safe silo, when they come home and they relapse, they are in worse shape than before,” said Aydelotte.
Taking a harm reduction model means understanding that people are going to relapse when fighting a disease.
“Addressing it and putting some measures in place, like a treatment plan that may prevent another relapse. That is the kind of stuff we need to be doing for the people living out there with this,” said Aydelotte.
County-specific numbers
In the past fiscal year, from July 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023, the health department gave out 406 boxes of Narcan.
“We had 551 visits to our harm reduction program this fiscal year, and 17 of the participants received a substance abuse referral,” said Beach. “That means they were ready to see substance counseling to help them to stop using.”
There were 15 overdoses reported to the health department, and Narcan was used to reverse all of them. She said there were no deaths reported to the health department, but that doesn’t mean there were zero.
Beach said two minors overdosed on substances, but they did survive thanks to Narcan.
“People need to realize that these being out in the community, it does save lives and it does make a difference,” she said.
The health department provides HIV and Hepatitis C testing as part of harm reduction to assist in decreasing the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C in the community.
“Our HIV numbers are low, but Hopkins County has a high level of Hepatitis B and C in our community,” said Beach.
The health department also has a syringe exchange program to keep syringes and needles from being left out in the community. They have taken up 13,625 syringes during the fiscal year.
Beach said methamphetamines are still the most popular substance used in the county. The substance is often cut with other substances, the most common is fentanyl, which can be very dangerous.
“We have had fentanyl overdoses in our area so it is in Hopkins County,” she said. “They need to work toward getting referrals and to stop using.”
