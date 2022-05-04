Madisonville Marketplace was host to a one-of-a-kind event on Wednesday when the Idaho Potato Commission brought its two biggest marketing campaigns together in one place...for the first time ever. And local charity Breaking Bread benefited.
The Big Idaho Potato, also known as “Big Spud”, left Idaho in 2012 as part of a one-year campaign to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission. Since then the 44,220 lbs potato has become a pop culture icon right up there with the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, traveling around the country and promoting the certified heart-healthy Idaho Potato and its mission to help small charities in towns and cities with its A Big Helping program.
“We had put in with the Idaho Potato Commission to get the truck,” said Marketplace general manager Nathan Everly. “We got lucky. They were in Louisville for Thunder Over Louisville (two weeks ago) and were scheduled to be back this weekend for the Derby, so they were in the region looking for places to go.”
As the plan was coming together to get Big Spud to Madisonville, a second promotional program run by the commission just so happened to be in the area as well.
The Idahoan “Mashed in America Tour”, a food truck of sorts that promotes the popular mashed potato brand, was making its way to Memphis for the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
“They are part of the same company,” said Everly. “But this is the first time they’d ever been together.”
As part of its tour, Big Spud helps out local charities in the communities it visits. During its stay in Madisonville, the organization matched up to $500 for Breaking Bread Ministries.
