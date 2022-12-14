Back for the second year, the Grinch will be taking over Outer Limits in Madisonville, on Saturday, December 17, from 9a.m.-1p.m.
Owners, TJ Brasher and Dana Morgan shared that this event was so popular last year that they wanted to bring it back again for the community to enjoy.
“It’s totally free, we just ask that you bring a canned good that we will donate to a local food bank,” Morgan said.
Morgan says that the event will feature free photos with the Grinch, free cookies and games, and a special ‘Grinch Drink’ for the kids, which will be half price all day long. The drink is green apple and blue blast flavor. It is a hydration drink, packed with vitamins and don’t worry parents, there is absolutely no caffeine.
“We had about 50 people last year and people didn’t even know we was here. We are expecting a lot more this year.”
According to Morgan, all you have to do is show up, have a good time, bring a canned good, and provide your email address for your photos to be sent. All photos will be sent within one week of the event so you will have it before Christmas.
For more information feel free to visit Outer Limits on Facebook, or visit them at their storefront location at 2425 Anton Road in Madisonville.
