The YMCA Teen Leaders Club, open to youth, ages 13-17, is a YMCA sponsored enrichment program that provides club members with many opportunities for leadership training, personal growth, service to others and social development.
Participants meet on a monthly basis in a structured and safe environment. Activities include: service-learning projects, college & career exploration, volunteer and fundraising events, academic support, and field trips.
Teen Leaders will be responsible for suggesting, and where appropriate, leading activities in meetings and generating ideas for and leading service learning projects. Teen Leaders Club is committed to providing members with intentional and empowering experiences to promote leadership training, personal & social development and philanthropic opportunities so all teens have the opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential.
“We are super excited to launch this program,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health Hopkins County Family YMCA shared. “This is going to be a great opportunity for the youth of our community.”
The Teen Leaders Club challenges participants to develop a stronger sense of self by fostering growth in confidence, independence, and peer-to-peer cooperation to deepen their appreciation for cultivating collaborative communities and highlighting ways each member can make a positive impact on his/her community.
“We are hosting a dinner at Mahr Park Event Barn A on Monday, September 19, for any teen/parent/community mentor (that’s YOU!) who is interested in learning more about the YMCA’s Teen Leaders Club. Please share this with your students and families and mark your calendars to attend.”
