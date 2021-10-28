Driving down Arcadia Avenue in Dawson Springs Wednesday afternoon saw students painting windows of downtown businesses with fall and Halloween themes.
Shannon Parker, an English teacher at Dawson Springs Middle School, said the tradition of painting windows near Halloween goes back to the 1980s.
“I did it when I was in school,” she said.
About 40 groups with four students each, ranging from the seventh grade to seniors, participated in the window painting and were spaced all along Arcadia Avenue from the Food Giant to the downtown square.
“They love it,” said Parker.
Each group of students came up with the theme they wanted to paint, and some sketched the image for the group to go off of.
Trinity Randolph, a senior at Dawson Springs High School, said this was her fourth year participating in the window painting. She even drew the sketch her group was working on.
“I think it is going pretty good,” she said.
Fellow senior and group member Kamryn Sizemore said painting the windows was a lot of fun, especially since they get out of school for an afternoon.
Abigail Ward, a junior at the high school who has been participating since seventh grade, said they are pretty lucky to be able to come out and paint in the community.
“I think it shows the community that we appreciate all the support they give the school,” she said.
Dawson Springs seventh-grader Shiloh Garrett said she wasn’t sure the school would even have the window painting this year because of COVID-19, but she is glad they did.
“I really like it,” she said. “It is fun.”
Parker said painting the windows would not be possible without the help and support of the Dawson Springs PTO.
“They supply the supplies, and they support our school really well,” she said.
The paintings will be up through Halloween for anyone to see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.