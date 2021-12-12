As recovery efforts in Dawson Springs continue, officials are asking that if you don't live in Dawson and aren't officially working in the community, please stay away.
"I understand people are trying to locate missing loved ones, but you're making it harder for everyone," said assistant police chief Lance Nosbusch. "Yesterday we had around 1,200 cars come through town. We had to park and walk miles on foot. That delayed the search for injured people and bodies."
Nosbusch said that in order to enter Dawson Springs, anyone coming to town will have to show a valid ID
or bill with both their name and a Dawson address. Or they will need to check in at the EMA Command Post on Highway 109 across from the Ideal Market.
"We don't want to be mean, but let us help the people who live here," he said. "I know this is a historic event. We will let you come gawk later. Right now we need to help people and all the outside vehicles blocking the road is not letting us do that."
County officials have now confirmed 11 dead with at least 100 missing.
