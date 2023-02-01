The Dawson Springs Board of Education conducted its first regularly-scheduled meeting of the new year on Monday night with an election of a Vice-Chair first on the docket.
Kent Dillingham nominated Wes Ausenbaugh for the role, with a second by Carol Niswonger. Ausenbaugh, an advisor for TRIO Talent Search at Madisonville Community College (MCC), was congratulated by Chairperson Vicki Allen after a unanimous vote. He has served on the Board since 2017.
In honor of School Board Recognition Month, Dawson Springs Elementary School’s inaugural student council was on hand for a presentation. Student council members Clark Larimore, Tripp Larimore, Bentley Littlepage, Josh Moore, Audri Scott, and Jill Young delivered cards to Board members Allen, Ausenbaugh, Dillingham, Meredith Hyde, Niswonger, and Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
The meeting was a busy one for Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman. In his attendance report, he informed the Board that enrollment is up seven students from the previous month, with two of those added to the preschool.
According to Whalen, community members reach out often to inquire about present enrollment numbers, comparing that data with Dec. 10, 2021. “We currently have six more students overall than we had pre-tornado,” he said. “I think as we have more and more homes come online and other things start to happen, those numbers are just going to continue to gradually work their way up.”
As the chairman of the district’s calendar committee, Workman presented the 2023-24 school calendar for discussion and approval. In its second reading, the calendar provides for professional development for staff to begin on Aug. 16; first day for students on Aug. 30; fall break on Oct. 12-13; winter break from Dec. 20-Jan. 2; spring break from Apr. 8-12; with the last day for students scheduled for May 24. The calendar committee consists of certified, classified, administrative, and parent representatives.
Workman first mentioned the possibility of a shortened fall break for the 2023-24 school year during the Board’s Mar. 28, 2022 meeting. “The school calendar for next year (2023-24) may have modifications to reduce the full week of fall break due to alignment with the area technology center,” he said at that time.
At Monday’s meeting, however, Workman explained that the proposed fall break of Oct. 12-13 is aligned “with MCC because the majority of our students are going to Madisonville for some type of trade, so we are following their schedule--that way our students don’t lose out,” he said.
While some students are completing their second year of a two-year program at Caldwell County’s Area Technology Center, most Panther vocational students (as well as those pupils taking dual-credit classes or college courses) instead enrolled in certification programs offered at MCC at the start of the current school year.
Whalen offered another clarification for the two-day fall break featured in next year’s school calendar. “The reason why you see such a big adjustment on here is because of the HVAC project,” he said. “That’s going to push us back some from being able to have school at our normal time.” For the past few years, school has started in mid-August for Panther students.
Workman agreed. “Our fall break--that will shortened a little bit--just because we are starting so late,” he said.
“We are on a 170-day student schedule this year (2023-24)--we usually do 175,” Workman continued. “We are still--even at 170 days--over the minimum 1,062 instructional hours that the state requires.”
The 2023-24 school calendar, as proposed by Workman in mandated first- and second-readings over the past couple of months, was approved by a unanimous vote.
In other news, the Board:
• approved Board meeting dates for 2023. Meetings will be held on the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exceptions of those already scheduled for May 22, June 22, and December 18.
• designated Mar. 20 of the current school year as a make-up day for Jan. 31. School was dismissed on Jan. 31 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.
